Election cost jump

Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley

By Emily McInerney

The increase in local government election costs could see Broken Hill City Council having to pay almost $50,000 more for next year’s local election.

The skyrocketing costs of local government elections has prompted the State Government to have the Auditor General review funding arrangements of the NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC).

Local Government NSW (LGNSW) President Linda Scott said she hoped the review would help explain why election costs had almost doubled since 2017.

