Health inquiry support

NSW Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park has met with the former Broken Hill clinicians. NSW Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park has met with the former Broken Hill clinicians.

By Callum Marshall

The NSW Shadow Health Minister has supported calls by former clinicians at Broken Hill Hospital for an inquiry into country hospital health care across the state.

Ryan Park said he was fully behind the clinicians’ call, having called for an inquiry himself following the airing of a Four Corners report which exposed serious issues in rural and regional hospitals.

“It’s time that the government realised that there are serious problems and a serious crisis in rural and regional health and hospitals right across New South Wales,” said Mr Park.

