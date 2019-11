Signs of life

Peter Nash and Selina LaRovere-Nagas with the signatures they received on a petition to overturn the decision made about the entryway signs. They will take these signatures to the Council meeting tonight. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Peter Nash and Selina LaRovere-Nagas with the signatures they received on a petition to overturn the decision made about the entryway signs. They will take these signatures to the Council meeting tonight. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A petition for City Council to overturn its decision about the gateway entry signs has seen almost 1,000 signatures in less than a week.

The numbers have been tallied and collated and will be presented to Council tonight at their monthly meeting.

Businessman Peter Nash together with businesswoman Selina LaRovere-Nagas and Ms Spicer opened the petition along with a “marketing fact sheet” created for distribution.

Please log in to read the whole article.