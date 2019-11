Ireland beckons boys from Hill

(From left) Will Campbell, Blake Rogers, Dylan Foggo, Lachlan McKenzie and Mathew Johnstone, the five local football players heading to Ireland and England for an International Rules tour. PICTURE: Supplied (From left) Will Campbell, Blake Rogers, Dylan Foggo, Lachlan McKenzie and Mathew Johnstone, the five local football players heading to Ireland and England for an International Rules tour. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Five local AFL players will be heading off to Ireland tomorrow to take part in an international rules tour organised by Wanderers Australia.

The players, three from West and one each from Central and South, will play six games whilst overseas, including one in London.

The games will feature one half of international rules/Gaelic football and another half or Aussie rules football, with the travelling contingent and local players getting good experience in both formats of the game.

