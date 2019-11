Helen’s a gem

Helen Spilsted with knitted beanies and jumpers for children in need. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Helen Spilsted with knitted beanies and jumpers for children in need. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Helen Spilsted has been recognised within this year’s NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, which highlights the outstanding efforts of women volunteers across the state.

The Honour Roll is part of the Department of Primary Industries’ Rural Women’s Network, with Helen receiving her certificate this week alongside a message of congratulations from local MP Roy Butler.

Helen has been recognised for years of volunteering work for groups such as the Meals on Wheels, the Bridging the Gap program for slow learners, canteen work at Broken Hill High and the local Lions Club, just to name a few.

