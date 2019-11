Leaders in the making

By Myles Burt

The Lions Club Youth of the Year competition is on again with two students going head-to-head for the win.

Broken Hill High School’s Kelsie Mitchell and Willyama High School’s Maddison Bassett-White are competitors in this year’s event.

This will be Kelsie’s third year and Maddison’s second year participating in the annual competition.

