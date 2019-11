Club secures local bonus

Broken Hill’s Cassie Robinson (pictured) won the NSW Hobbyist Driver of the Year last year, and fellow local Anthony Adams won it the year before. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Broken Hill’s Cassie Robinson (pictured) won the NSW Hobbyist Driver of the Year last year, and fellow local Anthony Adams won it the year before. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Craig Brealey

A decision to exempt local harness racing from a new national handicap system could prove a big advantage for the season ahead, according to the Broken Hill Harness Racing Club’s president, Tracy Robinson.

At a meeting with the club last week, Harness Racing NSW declared that the city could stick to the old handicap system that is based on lifetime wins.

The decision was welcome because local horses and those from interstate could race here without suffering the new penalties, Ms Robinson said.

