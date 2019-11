$5.2m Sturt tribute for Corner Country

Sturt Steps collaborators: (From left) Linda Nadge, Ruth Sandow, Travis Nadge, Jason King, Roxine Robertson, Rachael Crozier, Mia Degoumois, Paul Bennett and Reece Pedler. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Sturt Steps collaborators: (From left) Linda Nadge, Ruth Sandow, Travis Nadge, Jason King, Roxine Robertson, Rachael Crozier, Mia Degoumois, Paul Bennett and Reece Pedler. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

An ambitious outback tourism project that pays tribute to Australian explorer Charles Sturt’s 1845 expedition into the country and Far West NSW has been given the go-ahead with $5.2m in state government funding.

Called Sturt Steps, the project will see a 1,100km circular route developed within the region which will link Broken Hill to towns like Tibooburra and Milparinka, up to Cameron’s Corner, through Sturt National Park and back to the Hill again.

It will see many local and regional groups come together to help highlight the Corner Country region, Indigenous culture and history, settler history, and will develop new infrastructure projects and art installations.

