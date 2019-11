Shopping in Hill is the new black

Watch out for the black balloons ... (from left) Stef Quinn from Jagged Edge, Michelle McLachlan from The Lollipop Tree and Rosie Siemer from Sitting Bull. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Watch out for the black balloons ... (from left) Stef Quinn from Jagged Edge, Michelle McLachlan from The Lollipop Tree and Rosie Siemer from Sitting Bull. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Black balloons will be dotted all around town today when local businesses set up their own Black Friday sales to encourage Hillites to shop locally.

Sitting Bull’s Rosie Siemer, who set up a Broken Hill business directory recently, said a lot of businesses had got together to really push Black Friday this year.

“We decided that we would try and compete with the online Black Friday sales a little bit and bring the sales and the money back to Broken Hill,” she said.

