Young soccer stars in Fiji trip

Heaven Celotto, Jazmin Callegher, Lachlan Cattonar and Tayla Hoysted are heading to Fiji this weekend. PICTURE: Supplied Heaven Celotto, Jazmin Callegher, Lachlan Cattonar and Tayla Hoysted are heading to Fiji this weekend. PICTURE: Supplied

Four local junior soccer players selected to South Australian soccer teams will be heading to Fiji this weekend to compete in the 10th Anniversary Ultimate Fiji Cup from 1st to the 8th December.

Tayla Hoysted, Heaven Celotto and Jazmin Callegher will be competing in the SA Under 19 years girls’ team whilst Lachlan Cattonar has been selected in the SA U 16 boys’ team.

