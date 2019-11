Santa loves pets, too

Petstucker manager Tayla Cuffe with RRANA’s Stephanie Jones and Lilo the five-year-old rescue getting ready for photos with Santa. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Petstucker manager Tayla Cuffe with RRANA’s Stephanie Jones and Lilo the five-year-old rescue getting ready for photos with Santa. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Petstucker will be hosting Santa photos with funds raised going to RRANA.

Once again, Petstucker will host their popular pet and Santa photos at their store in Gypsum Street.

Photographers Still Memories will be offering their services at a discounted rate on Saturday, December 7, from 10.30am - 1.30pm.

