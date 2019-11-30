Primary sports champs recognised

Adam Bailey and Rhianna Neyland. Adam Bailey and Rhianna Neyland.

By By Kate Hogg - Barrier PSSA President

The Barrier Primary School Sports Association celebrated the achievements of primary students in sport at its annual awards dinner last week at the Broken Hill South Football Club.

The night showcased the endeavour of our youngest budding sports stars and the enormous support their families provide in order for primary students to represent at the highest level in the state in their chosen sports.

Twenty-seven students from the Broken Hill and Sunraysia area were awarded throughout the night.

