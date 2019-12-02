Sad development in outback search

Queensland Police said they located the body of a man on a property outside of Maxwelton at around 11am yesterday morning.

Sadly, officers believe it is Trent Grose, who was reported missing to police on Saturday. However, formal identification of the body is now underway.

Police previously said they had held concerns for Trent’s welfare after a vehicle with a flat battery was found abandoned on a property 75kms west of Richmond, which they believed to be his.

