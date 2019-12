Auskickers growing

Railwaytown Public School students had a lot of fun during their Auskick school program. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Railwaytown Public School students spent a day in the sun during their fourth and last Auskick training session of Term 4.

An Auskick session has been held every Friday for the last four weeks, and AFL Broken Hill Development officer Mitchel Reberger said the program aimed to encourage the youngsters to play footy when they grow up.

“Obviously we have a drop off when we get to those teenage years, but hopefully we can instil that into the younger kids and hopefully they’ll stay involved in some kind of sport,” Mr Reberger said.

