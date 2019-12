Robinson College CEO steps down

CEO of Robinson College, Tracey Dodimead, has resigned. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

After three years as CEO of Robinson College, Tracey Dodimead will be taking a step in a new direction, but her drive for the college remains.

Tracey started as the CEO in December 2016, after being appointed by the board in September of that year.

Originally from Canberra, Tracey was no stranger to Broken Hill as she and her husband Colin, a former local, had been making regular trips together to the Silver City since she was 16.

