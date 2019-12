Underground grunt for miner

The crew at Cavpower Broken Hill with two R2900G Underground Mining LHD Loaders. PICTURE: Myles Burt The crew at Cavpower Broken Hill with two R2900G Underground Mining LHD Loaders. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Cavpower Broken Hill celebrated the construction of two underground mining loaders with a good old sausage sizzle.

The two loaders will soon be driven off to their new home at Perilya’s mining operations.

About 43 staff - 32 on the ground, consisting of boilermakers, mechanics and apprentices - dedicated 800 working hours to the loaders over the past four weeks.

