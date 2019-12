Photographer for markets

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Community Markets are hosting their final event for the year with their Twilight Markets after the annual Christmas Pageant.

There are quite a few new stallholders at the Twilight Markets, including Samara Harris, a photographer who will be taking photos of families on the night with a Christmas theme.

Samara runs Beyond the Fence Photography, she photographs all things from newborns, weddings and other events and lifestyle sessions.

