Volunteers fly out

(From left) BH Hospital Auxiliary Kiosk’s Betty Sammut and Colleen Pedler with Tai Chi for Health volunteer instructor Gail Turner. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) BH Hospital Auxiliary Kiosk’s Betty Sammut and Colleen Pedler with Tai Chi for Health volunteer instructor Gail Turner. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Volunteers with Far West Local Health District will tomorrow be winging their way on a flight to Sydney for the 2019 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.

The Far West LHD will be represented by finalists Gail Turner, Tai Chi for Health volunteer instructor, and the Kiosk Auxiliary’s Betty Sammut and Colleen Pedler.

Ms Turner was the regional winner of the Senior Volunteer of the Year award and the Auxiliary Kiosk won Regional Volunteer Team of the Year.

