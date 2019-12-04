Meds list ‘important’

Mary Hoy (left) and Irene Davey highlight some of the medications in the hospital pharmacy as well as the MedicineWise App. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Mary Hoy (left) and Irene Davey highlight some of the medications in the hospital pharmacy as well as the MedicineWise App. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Broken Hill Health Council is urging everyone to be prepared with a list of all their current medications if they need to go into hospital.

The group, which consists of community members that liaise with the local Health District on issues that affect the health and wellbeing of everyone in the community, has also highlighted a phone application that makes recording your medications much easier.

“We want to raise awareness in the community that this is something very important that people can do to help in their own medical care and treatment when coming into the hospital,” Broken Hill Health Council member Irene Davey said.

Please log in to read the whole article.