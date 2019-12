Kelsie wins two in row

Broken Hill Lions Club’s Steve Turner with Kelsie Mitchell, winner of the Lions Youth of the Year competition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Broken Hill Lions Club’s Steve Turner with Kelsie Mitchell, winner of the Lions Youth of the Year competition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill High School’s Kelsie Mitchell has won the Lions Youth of the Year competition, her second in a row.

The competition took place on Friday night and Kelsie also won the public speaking award.

She said she was pretty excited about it and that taking part in the competition for three years now had provided her with a lot of useful skills.

