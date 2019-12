Challenge accepted

(Back left) Nigel Lawrence, Jayden Kelly, Aaron Darley, Rowan Hamilton, (front) Trevor Walsh, Mat Garrick, Dave Shoobridge with daughter Emily and Jake Borlace. (Absent: Tim Ferguson and Mark Craven) PICTURE: Emily McInerney (Back left) Nigel Lawrence, Jayden Kelly, Aaron Darley, Rowan Hamilton, (front) Trevor Walsh, Mat Garrick, Dave Shoobridge with daughter Emily and Jake Borlace. (Absent: Tim Ferguson and Mark Craven) PICTURE: Emily McInerney

One track, 24-hours - that’s the challenge that a group of locals have taken up to help raise funds for Type 1 diabetes.

A group of local bicycle riders will be participating in the Revolve24 charity ride at Tailem Bend in March next year.

The riders Nigel Lawrence, Jayden Kelly, Aaron Darley, Rowan Hamilton, Trevor Walsh, Mat Garrick, Dave Shoobridge, Jake Borlace, Tim Ferguson and Mark Craven will take up the challenge to ride for 24 hours.

