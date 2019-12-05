Fowls on the run

A guinea fowl. A guinea fowl.

By By Emily Ferguson

Little Topar Roadhouse put out an amber alert via their Facebook page yesterday in hopes of finding their two guinea fowls.

The animals are pets of the roadhouse and the owners and employees would really like to have them back home.

At about midday on Wednesday a truck driver pulled into the roadhouse in his stock truck with two dogs, who jumped from the truck and chased the guinea fowl onto a hay truck, which was also parked at the roadhouse.

Please log in to read the whole article.