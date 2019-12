Police prang

A tow truck driver prepares to load a wrecked police car onto the back of his truck yesterday morning. PICTURE: Michael Murphy A tow truck driver prepares to load a wrecked police car onto the back of his truck yesterday morning. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

An out-of-control police car mounted a kerb in Williams Street and smashed into a brick fence just after 10am yesterday.

A brick structure holding up an iron gate was dislodged from its cement footing while the front bumper of the patrol car came off and the vehicle suffered extensive front-end damage.

There didn’t appear to be any skid marks on the road, and there was a large crack in the cement guttering in front of the crash site, just off Zebina Street, but it’s unclear if this was caused by the accident.

Please log in to read the whole article.