Finals for Sammy and the Scorchers

Sam Betts takes to the field for the Scorchers. PICTURE: Peter Argent Sam Betts takes to the field for the Scorchers. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Continuing the theme of “festival weekends”, the WBBL|05 final series will be played this weekend with all four teams heading up to Brisbane to decide the champion in this successful first stand alone summer for women’s Twenty20 cricket in Australia.

Sam Betts and her Scorchers teammates finished in third position overall with nine wins from their 14-game campaign.

The Scorchers finished off their campaign with four wins from their past five games, including three of the final four regular season matches at Lilac Hill in Perth.

Please log in to read the whole article.