Pageant Princess ready

Pageant Princess for 2019, Arliah Pearce, getting some practice in before the big day at the Christmas Pageant on Saturday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Pageant Princess for 2019, Arliah Pearce, getting some practice in before the big day at the Christmas Pageant on Saturday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Arliah Pearce will be treated like royalty for a day on Saturday after being crowned this year’s Pageant Princess.

The 15-year-old Broken Hill High School student has wanted to be Pageant Princess for many years, but had been too young to apply.

“One of my good friend’s was princess last year and she really enjoyed it,” Arliah said, “so I wanted to apply this year. I was pretty excited when they told me I’d won.”

Please log in to read the whole article.