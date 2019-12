Partnership remains strong

(From left) Far West Auto’s Mark Grundy, Broken Hill Lions Club’s Des Strickland and Broken Hill Vinnies’ Phil Sky with the boxes of Christmas cakes for local families. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Far West Auto’s Mark Grundy, Broken Hill Lions Club’s Des Strickland and Broken Hill Vinnies’ Phil Sky with the boxes of Christmas cakes for local families. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Lions Club and Far West Auto have once again donated Christmas cakes to St Vincent de Paul so that families in need can have a brighter Christmas.

For 19 years, Lions and Far West Auto have given cakes for Vinnies’ Christmas hampers and this year they donated 60.

“This has been a partnership between Far West Auto and the Lions Club for many years to support Vinnies in their endeavours to put hampers together every Christmas,” said Far West Auto’s Principal Mark Grundy.

