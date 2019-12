Katie’s rewriting the record books

By Emily Ferguson

Katie Letcher has cricket in her blood. She’s loved to bat and bowl since she was as young as five years old, and last weekend she made history in becoming the first female to play in A Grade Broken Hill cricket.

Her Dad was the instigator of her love of cricket, teaching her the basics from a very young age, and he has also been her coach all her life.

“I was probably about five or six, just in the back yard with Dad and my sister, we’re a pretty outdoorsy family so I guess a cricket bat and balls was just what we had in the backyard,” said Kate.

