Best friends Makaila Stacey and Ruby Sladden show off a few of the items available at this year’s ‘Cake Decorators and Friends Christmas Stall’. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Best friends Makaila Stacey and Ruby Sladden show off a few of the items available at this year’s ‘Cake Decorators and Friends Christmas Stall’. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The popular ‘Cake Decorators and Friends Christmas Stall’ is gearing up for a big week.

The annual stall will be held at the Trades Hall in room two from Monday, December 9, to Saturday, December 14, from 9am - 4pm weekdays and 9am - 12 noon on Saturday.

There will be cakes, jewellery, pottery, Quandong pies, decorated cakes, wreaths, glassware and more.

