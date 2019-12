Classy effort

Father Christmas and one of his little helpers wave to the crowd at this year’s Christmas Pageant. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Father Christmas and one of his little helpers wave to the crowd at this year’s Christmas Pageant. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

One of the highlights of the city’s social calendar did not disappoint on Saturday, with thousands turning out for Broken Hill’s Christmas Pageant.

The festive day began with the Ulysses Toy Run, with more than 100 motorcycles gathering at Gloria Jeans before touring the city.

They collected toys from all quarters of the city before finally stopping at Harold Williams Home in Eyre Street for a well-earned sausage sizzle and music from the BIU Band.

