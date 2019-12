Join the union show

Jason King is expanding an already successful heritage theatre show. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Myles Burt

The United We Stand heritage theatre show highlighting Broken Hill’s early union history has been granted $50,000.

United We Stand is a locally made and performed tourist play, shown weekly at the Trades Hall for Indian Pacific passengers. The money received under the NSW Government Heritage Grant will go towards developing new costumes, sets and props whilst also expanding the performance to incorporate more scenes and additional aspects of the lockouts and strikes.

The additional scenes and aspects will feature a focus on the events surrounding the 1909 lockout, mock graves and Tom Mann’s unionisation of the workforce. Broken Hill Production’s Jason King said the project to expand the show would be looking for more locals to help out.

