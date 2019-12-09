Bulldog openers do the damage

North's Austin Wilson pulls the ball off the bowling of Tristen Smith. Unfortunately for Wilson, O'Mally accepted the catch at square leg. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

North cruised home to grab the points in the first T20 match of the weekend at the Alma Oval, despite a five-wicket haul by Magpie paceman Tristen Smith.

The Magpies won the toss and elected to bat, and they produced a solid score. Opener Adam Rhodes, and then Damon Pettitt lost their wickets in single digits, but the rest of the batters got good starts.

Magpie Opener RV Kumar, Tristen Smith and Jarred Paull each scored in their 20s, and while they scored freely, they only managed five boundaries between them.

