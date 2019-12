Dual name proposal for river

Barkindji elder Badger Bates, shown in August last year, is all for the dual naming of the Darling River, although he has challenged the NSW Geographical Names Board’s spelling. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Barkindji elder Badger Bates, shown in August last year, is all for the dual naming of the Darling River, although he has challenged the NSW Geographical Names Board’s spelling. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Myles Burt

An application to rename the Darling River has created confusion over traditional spelling and tension between Aboriginal elders.

The NSW Geographical Names Board is in discussions with Aboriginal Land Councils, Local Government Councils and National Parks about the proposal to call the river the “Darling River/Baaka”.

However, Barkindji elder Badger Bates said the Darling River was spelled “Barka” on their Native Title Claim, although he supports the dual name saying it’s an important step.

Please log in to read the whole article.