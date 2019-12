Menindee weir pool ‘lowest in history’

A mud bank between the drying Lake Wetherell and Menindee’s main weir pool is obstructing much-needed flows. PICTURE: Graeme McCrabb A mud bank between the drying Lake Wetherell and Menindee’s main weir pool is obstructing much-needed flows. PICTURE: Graeme McCrabb

By Callum Marshall

A mud bank obstructing flows into Menindee’s weir pool and a red alert for blue-green algae in Lake Wetherell are bad signs for summer in the township.

Over the weekend, pictures emerged showing that the low water level in the lake had exposed the mud bank which was making it more difficult for water to trickle into the town’s main weir.

Local Graeme McCrabb said the mud bank would’ve first appeared around Friday night or Saturday morning.

