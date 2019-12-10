Topspins are the tops

(From left) Shane Kegel, Peter Keenan and Patrick Reincke of the Topspins are the A-grade spring tennis competition champions. PICTURE: Supplied (From left) Shane Kegel, Peter Keenan and Patrick Reincke of the Topspins are the A-grade spring tennis competition champions. PICTURE: Supplied

By Just long, mate!

The Topspins have capped off a strong spring tennis season by winning Thursday’s A-Grade Grand Final.

It wasn’t as easy as the ladder-leaders would’ve liked, being pushed to the very last matches of the night by their opponents, the Dropshots.

The night’s opening double proved to be the vital set - whoever won that would be in the driver’s seat.

Please log in to read the whole article.