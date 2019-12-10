NSW given the legal green light to leave Basin Plan

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey. NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey.

By Callum Marshall

The NSW Water Minister said yesterday that legal advice on leaving the Murray-Darling Basin Plan had been sought but that exploring other options in collaboration with the other states would take precedence.

Water Minister Melinda Pavey said there was “the capacity for us to walk away but that’s something we need to be able to consider in collaboration with other states.

“I’d prefer to get a better result for the nation and our state,” she said, according to news reports.

Please log in to read the whole article.