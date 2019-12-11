Katie keeps at SA Country Cup

By Peter Argent

In the SA Under 16s Country Cup being held in suburban Adelaide this week, North Cricket Club’s Katie Letcher is keeping wicket for the Murray Districts Barrier team.

Fifteen-year-old Katie recently made history when she became the first female to play in the Broken Hill men’s A-grade and she is the city’s sole representative in the Country Cup team.

This boys’ competition, which is also open to and occasionally includes talented girls, has the best country cricketers from across SA and the Silver City playing in a series of four matches from December 9 to 12 at SACA district cricket grounds in the City of Churches.

