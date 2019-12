Water runner fights on for the Far West

Mal Highet and his crew in Broken Hill on Australia Day last year on their way to Menindee with their first delivery of donated bottled water. Since then he has not stopped and has taken water, filters, tanks, Christmas hampers and dog food to towns throughout the Far West and beyond. PICTURE: Supplied Mal Highet and his crew in Broken Hill on Australia Day last year on their way to Menindee with their first delivery of donated bottled water. Since then he has not stopped and has taken water, filters, tanks, Christmas hampers and dog food to towns throughout the Far West and beyond. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

With the drought, little water in the rivers and higher temperatures on the way everyone is hoping for the best.

But one man who is making a big difference, and has been for a year, is Mal Highet who heads up the ‘Menindee Water Run’ and ‘Visit a Farmer’.

Speaking to the BDT yesterday, Mr Highet said recent efforts to get new water filters to people in Wilcannia had been bolstered by an incredibly generous donation of $1500 from local firefighter Cohen Turner, who appeared in the 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendar.

