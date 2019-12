Let them eat cake

Meals on Wheels' mascot Everly Williams gives the Cake Decorators' produce a good once over. Everything looks good, she tells her grandfather Ray Sinclair. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

As well as preparing for their Christmas stall, the Broken Hill Cake Decorators have worked hard to make 90 Christmas cakes for Meals on Wheels.

This tradition has been going on for 32 years, said spokeswoman Vicki Sladden,

and for the last 20 the Broken Hill Rotary Club has donated the ingredients.

