One Nation senator in Menindee

Senator Malcolm Roberts at last week’s protest by 4000 farmers in Canberra against the mismanagement of the river system. PICTURE: Supplied Senator Malcolm Roberts at last week’s protest by 4000 farmers in Canberra against the mismanagement of the river system. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Senator Malcolm Roberts will be in Menindee tomorrow and is inviting people to meet him at Maidens Hotel.

The One Nation Senator is travelling along the river to investigate what he has called the “government-made drought”.

He will be at the Maidens Hotel from 4pm to 5.30pm and said he was keen to hear what people had to say.

