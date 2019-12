Kangaroos to set the bar higher

The South Football Club coaching staff for the new season (back from left) Tyson and Chocko Trengove, Jake Peters, Luke Hendry (Chairman) and Corey McKenzie with (front) Phil Bell, Drew Mashford, Wes Burns and Anthony Farquhar. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The South Football Club coaching staff for the new season (back from left) Tyson and Chocko Trengove, Jake Peters, Luke Hendry (Chairman) and Corey McKenzie with (front) Phil Bell, Drew Mashford, Wes Burns and Anthony Farquhar. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Easily the most successful team in recent history of the Broken Hill Football League, the South Football Club have named their coaches for the 2020 season and, despite all their success, they’re still aiming to improve.

Newly-appointed club chairman Luke Hendry said he was very keen to get involved.

“It’s going to be a good year, it’s going to be a challenging year, but I’m really looking forward to it,” said Hendry. “Got a good bunch of people around us too.”

