Plan your spending

Sherrie Wilkins with many of the generous donations from the Toy Run over the weekend. Lifeline have been busy sorting the toys to give to kids in need in the region. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Sherrie Wilkins with many of the generous donations from the Toy Run over the weekend. Lifeline have been busy sorting the toys to give to kids in need in the region. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Even though Christmas is almost over, it is important to remember to financially plan for the summer holidays as many Aussies struggle to make ends meet.

A recent survey of 1,047 respondents revealed that over one in three Aussies say they’ll be unable to afford basic necessities over the holiday period.

Around 13 per cent say they’ll struggle to pay for groceries. That same number are expecting to fall behind in their credit card repayments.

Please log in to read the whole article.