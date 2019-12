Firies ‘Playing with Fire’

Local firefighters (from left) Zel Nejaim, Craig Burke, Scott Parker and Tommy Seward with the Silver City Cinema’s John Wren (centre).PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Local firefighters (from left) Zel Nejaim, Craig Burke, Scott Parker and Tommy Seward with the Silver City Cinema’s John Wren (centre).PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Firefighters of the silver screen meet firefighters of the Silver City this Friday night as the local heroes host a fundraiser at the Silver City Cinema.

‘Playing with Fire’ is a PG rated family action comedy that follows a straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings and they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet, babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children, much like fires, are wild and unpredictable.

Our firefighters will be promoting awareness of fires this summer, as well as giving out leaflets on fire prevention to kids and families. They will be at the cinema from 6.15 showing kids through the truck, handing out fire safety brochures and answering any questions.

