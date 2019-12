Fielding sets up another win

Josh Savage celebrates a catch. PICTURE: Gloria Hack Josh Savage celebrates a catch. PICTURE: Gloria Hack

By Dont Mind That

North have won their second straight game at the Alma Oval with a three-wicket win over ladder leaders Central.

Central won the toss and chose to have a bat on a greenish deck that was rock hard and offered a bit to both bat and ball.

Vella and Davey opened the bowling with Davey grabbing the wicket of the dangerous Rhodes early.

Please log in to read the whole article.