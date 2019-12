Christos relinquishes Patton Street throne

Christos Niaross will close his South Newsagency today after a great 17 years on the block in Patton Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt Christos Niaross will close his South Newsagency today after a great 17 years on the block in Patton Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Patton Street favourite Christos Niarros will be feeling a mixture of emotions today when he closes the doors for the last time at the South Newsagency.

Mr Niarros advertised the business for sale in August but there were no takers, although he is waiting to see if his lotto licence transfer will be approved.

However, he said at least he knew he’d done all he could to keep the agency open.

