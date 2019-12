John calls time

John Bent is finishing up tomorrow after three decades in local real estate. PICTURE: Emily McInerney John Bent is finishing up tomorrow after three decades in local real estate. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

After 32 years in real estate, John Bent will be retiring on Friday.

John has been in the real estate industry in Broken Hill since 1987 when he purchased McLeod’s Real Estate from Bert Smith.

“We operated under that banner until 2002 and then we purchased the Century 21 franchise and have remained with them ever since,” John said yesterday.

Please log in to read the whole article.