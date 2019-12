Light vandals

Jan-Marie Ryan with her Christmas display which she has had to fix after it was vandalised twice in as many weeks. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Jan-Marie Ryan with her Christmas display which she has had to fix after it was vandalised twice in as many weeks. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Vandals have struck a Christmas light display twice in two weeks.

“It’s really disappointing. I put the lights up to bring joy,” said Jan-Marie Ryan of Gaffney Street.

“They’ve come along and ripped my lights off the small gate and pulled them all apart. They also pulled the wiring out of my solar panel charges.

