Never again

FWLHD Chairman Andrew Refshauge

By Callum Marshall

The Far West Local Health District’s (FWLHD) Chairman has responded to concerns about a local teenager’s death at Broken Hill Hospital in 2017 by saying that the proper workplace processes have been put in place to make sure cases like that never happen again.

Speaking after yesterday’s FWLHD Annual Public Meeting, Chairman Andrew Refshauge extended his and the service’s deepest sympathies to the teenager’s family and said the case had since been properly investigated and responded to.

“Firstly, there is a forensic coronial inquiry so I don’t want to be particularly commenting on individual issues there,” said Mr Refshauge.

