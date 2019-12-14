Pub makeover set to dazzle

Broken Hill Pub manager Leon Cartilage says everyone is working hard to open the pub next month. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill Pub manager Leon Cartilage says everyone is working hard to open the pub next month. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The new Broken Hill Pub is looking to open its doors next month.

Renovation of the former West Darling Hotel began in 2015 and the new manager, Leon Cartilage, said the completion was in sight for a “soft” opening January 24.

“That’s our goal,” Mr Cartilage said. “So far everything is looking on track so that is our aim and we’re working hard to get to there.”

Please log in to read the whole article.