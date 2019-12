Choir in your home

Philharmonic Choir’s David Piper and 2DRY FM President Dion Woodman are excited about broadcasting a recent concert.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Philharmonic Choir’s David Piper and 2DRY FM President Dion Woodman are excited about broadcasting a recent concert.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

2DRY FM will be broadcasting a live performance for the first time after they recorded the recent BH Philharmonic Choir’s Concert “Just the Two of Us”.

The concert was held a few weeks back on Sunday, November 24, at the Musicians Club with a full house, and it will be broadcast this Sunday at 8am on 107.7FM.

2DRY FM President Dion Woodman said this is the first use of their new recording equipment purchased thanks to Broken Hill City Council’s Community Assistance Grant.

