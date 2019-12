North consistency holds sway over improving Pies

Family affair ... Kylie Letcher (middle) and her two daughters, Natalie (left) and Katie, played for the North women’s team on Friday night. PICTURE: Gloria Hack Family affair ... Kylie Letcher (middle) and her two daughters, Natalie (left) and Katie, played for the North women’s team on Friday night. PICTURE: Gloria Hack

By Peter Johnston

A more consistent batting effort with less dismissals proved to be the difference between the North Cricket Club’s women’s team and the Central Cricket Club’s team, who showed rapid signs of improvement in their game at the Norm Fox Sports Complex on Friday night.

North were at full strength with the return of Katie Letcher from the SA Under 16 Country Carnival and their score of net 82 set a new benchmark for women’s cricket this season.

Katie Letcher and Tangey set the pace for the Bulldogs with the bat, scoring 10 runs apiece while Turley was the only multiple wicket taker for Central with two wickets.

